India Denounces OIC's Misguided Allegations, Calls Out Pakistan's Propaganda

India firmly rejects OIC's erroneous remarks influenced by Pakistan, underscoring OIC's consistent oversight of terrorism's roots in Pakistan. India reasserts its sovereignty over Jammu & Kashmir, urging OIC to resist Pakistan's propaganda. Strong condemnation issued against Pakistan's baseless claims following the Pahalgam terror attack response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:46 IST
MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India has firmly rejected references made to it during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting, deeming the remarks unwarranted and incorrect. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticized Pakistan for turning terrorism into a state strategy and misusing the OIC platform for political purposes.

The MEA highlighted the organization's failure to address the documented threat of terrorism from Pakistan, citing the Pahalgam attack as evidence. India reaffirmed Jammu & Kashmir as an integral part of its territory, criticizing OIC's lack of standing in commenting on India's sovereign affairs.

The ministry expressed that OIC should reconsider allowing Pakistan's propaganda to influence its agenda, which undermines its credibility. Additionally, India condemned Pakistan's accusations of military aggression, clarifying its actions were legitimate self-defense responses to terrorist threats emanating from Pakistani soil.

