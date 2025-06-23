Left Menu

Calls for Peace Amid Heightened Israel-Iran Tensions

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran urge for de-escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict. They emphasize the need for Indian intervention and a broader role in global peace efforts. Recent military actions by Israel exacerbate the crisis, signaling alarming geopolitical instability.

Updated: 23-06-2025 22:41 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As tensions between Israel and Iran reach critical levels, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule has urged for immediate de-escalation and peace. Speaking to ANI on Monday, she described the geopolitical crisis as highly alarming, advocating for a quiet approach to facilitate understanding.

Sule highlighted that the Indian government is actively seeking pathways to de-escalate the situation. Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran echoed this sentiment, suggesting that India could play a pivotal role in establishing a new world order by promoting wisdom and diplomatic influence during these turbulent times.

The escalating conflict, marked by Israel's airstrikes on Iran's critical military installations, including nuclear sites, aggravates the global disorder. These developments follow the United States' entry into the fray, underlining the absence of traditional diplomatic norms and creating profound geopolitical chaos yet again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

