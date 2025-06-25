Left Menu

UKPNP Protests at UN: Demands Justice for Human Rights Abuses in Kashmir

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a protest in Geneva during the UN Human Rights Council's session, highlighting human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied regions. They called for international action, transparency, and justice, urging an independent investigation into recent extrajudicial killings and demanding freedoms for oppressed communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:59 IST
UKPNP Protests at UN: Demands Justice for Human Rights Abuses in Kashmir
UKPNP protests at UNHRC in Geneva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) organized a demonstration outside the UN headquarters in Geneva. The protest spotlighted grave human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), urging the international community to intervene in the matter.

Jamil Maqsood, UKPNP's President of Foreign Affairs, underlined the party's commitment to universal human rights values. The protest highlighted the ongoing issues, such as arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings, claiming these are rampant in the regions under Pakistan's control, violating the rights to life, liberty, and personal security.

The UKPNP expressed outrage over the extrajudicial killings of Zarnish Naseem and Jibran Naseem in Rawalakot, categorizing the event as a continuation of state-sponsored violence. They demanded a transparent inquiry by an independent judicial commission and emphasized the need for international human rights observers to ensure justice and accountability.

Denouncing the infringement of basic rights in PoJK and PoGB, the UKPNP pointed to ongoing arbitrary detentions and media suppression. They called on Pakistan to respect international human rights norms and cease its oppressive actions. An appeal for global attention was made to allow international bodies access to assess the situation first-hand.

In closing, UKPNP called for urgent interventions to uphold the rule of law and restore freedoms in these regions. The party insisted that silence and inaction further empower the perpetrators and worsen the plight of the oppressed, urging the UN Human Rights Council to take concrete measures against Pakistan's rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025