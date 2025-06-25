UKPNP Protests at UN: Demands Justice for Human Rights Abuses in Kashmir

During the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) organized a demonstration outside the UN headquarters in Geneva. The protest spotlighted grave human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), urging the international community to intervene in the matter.

Jamil Maqsood, UKPNP's President of Foreign Affairs, underlined the party's commitment to universal human rights values. The protest highlighted the ongoing issues, such as arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings, claiming these are rampant in the regions under Pakistan's control, violating the rights to life, liberty, and personal security.

The UKPNP expressed outrage over the extrajudicial killings of Zarnish Naseem and Jibran Naseem in Rawalakot, categorizing the event as a continuation of state-sponsored violence. They demanded a transparent inquiry by an independent judicial commission and emphasized the need for international human rights observers to ensure justice and accountability.

Denouncing the infringement of basic rights in PoJK and PoGB, the UKPNP pointed to ongoing arbitrary detentions and media suppression. They called on Pakistan to respect international human rights norms and cease its oppressive actions. An appeal for global attention was made to allow international bodies access to assess the situation first-hand.

In closing, UKPNP called for urgent interventions to uphold the rule of law and restore freedoms in these regions. The party insisted that silence and inaction further empower the perpetrators and worsen the plight of the oppressed, urging the UN Human Rights Council to take concrete measures against Pakistan's rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)