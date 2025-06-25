Left Menu

Lai Calls for Unity in Defending Taiwan Against CCP Threats

President William Lai emphasized the need for solidarity among pro-Taiwan and pro-China groups to protect Taiwan and resist the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking at a Hakka Youth Association event in Taoyuan, Lai urged political parties to collaborate for democracy's advancement, citing historical battles and mutual recognition of Taiwan and the ROC.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (Photo: X/ @ChingteLai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

President William Lai has urged both pro-Taiwan and pro-China groups to unite in the defense of Taiwan against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lai's remarks were delivered during an event at the Hakka Youth Association in Taoyuan, marking the second address in a series of ten scheduled around Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

Lai invoked the legacy of Taiwanese democratic pioneer Chiang Wei-shui, promoting the idea that strength is derived from unity. He encouraged all political factions to bridge their differences and work together to preserve Taiwan's democracy, emphasizing collaboration in upholding the nation and opposing the CCP, irrespective of their national identity perspectives.

Referencing historical events like the 1949 Battle of Guningtou and the 1958 823 Artillery Battle, Lai highlighted that ethnic differences have been irrelevant when safeguarding the nation against threats. He clarified that China's intentions towards Taiwan stem from expansionism rather than individual or party ideologies, citing the Democratic Progressive Party's resolutions and national language policies as significant frameworks for mutual recognition of Taiwan and the Republic of China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

