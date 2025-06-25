Rajasthan Advocate Condemns Terrorism at UNHRC

Left Menu

Faiza Rifat from Rajasthan addressed the UNHRC, condemning a terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir. Representing RSKS India, she accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism, urged global action, and highlighted human rights violations. Previously, she backed India's Citizenship Amendment Act for aiding persecuted minorities.

Faiza Rifat from Tonk, Rajasthan, representing RSKS India (UNHRC, NGO speaker) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a passionate address at the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Faiza Rifat of Rajasthan's Tonk district represented RSKS India as an NGO speaker. She castigated the terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu-Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were slain, attributing the violence to Pakistan-sponsored militants.

Rifat described the attack as a severe breach of human rights and a threat to international peace and security. She called for global intervention to hold Pakistan accountable for its alleged support of terrorism and stressed the need for a united approach to counter state-sponsored terrorism.

Her comments underscored the escalating civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized the need to protect fundamental human rights, including life, liberty, and security. The UNHRC's session began with a comprehensive report on the global human rights landscape by High Commissioner Volker Turk.

Previously, Rifat voiced her endorsement of India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She argued that the CAA provides essential refuge for religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, offering legal standing to those historically persecuted in their nations of origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

