India Calls for United Front Against Terrorism at SCO Meet

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared India's firm stance against terrorism, calling on member states to collectively denounce it. Singh stressed that terrorism's epicentres are no longer immune from action and condemned any nation that uses such double standards by harboring terrorists.

Singh's participation in the SCO gathering, alongside Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun and other counterparts, marked a significant diplomatic engagement. The minister expressed gratitude for the hospitality and welcomed Belarus as a new SCO member. Addressing global issues, Singh remarked on the weakening of multilateral systems, emphasizing the necessity for united efforts in tackling challenges like peace maintenance and economic recovery post-pandemic.

The Defence Minister articulated India's vision for strengthened multilateralism, advocating dialogue and cooperation mechanisms to avert conflict. He echoed the ancient Sanskrit saying 'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu,' denoting peace and prosperity for all, aligning with India's commitment to international peace and regional collaboration. Throughout the proceedings, Singh held talks with key defence chiefs and underscored India's dedication to SCO principles including sovereignty and mutual respect.

