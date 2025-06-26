Left Menu

India Calls for United Front Against Terrorism at SCO Meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged SCO nations to denounce terrorism and promote multilateral cooperation during a meeting in Qingdao, China. Singh emphasized India's zero tolerance for terrorism and highlighted the need for global collaboration to address security challenges. Enhanced trade and bilateral discussions were also key agenda points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:14 IST
India Calls for United Front Against Terrorism at SCO Meet
Rajnath Singh at SCO Defence Ministers' meet in Qingdao, China (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared India's firm stance against terrorism, calling on member states to collectively denounce it. Singh stressed that terrorism's epicentres are no longer immune from action and condemned any nation that uses such double standards by harboring terrorists.

Singh's participation in the SCO gathering, alongside Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun and other counterparts, marked a significant diplomatic engagement. The minister expressed gratitude for the hospitality and welcomed Belarus as a new SCO member. Addressing global issues, Singh remarked on the weakening of multilateral systems, emphasizing the necessity for united efforts in tackling challenges like peace maintenance and economic recovery post-pandemic.

The Defence Minister articulated India's vision for strengthened multilateralism, advocating dialogue and cooperation mechanisms to avert conflict. He echoed the ancient Sanskrit saying 'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu,' denoting peace and prosperity for all, aligning with India's commitment to international peace and regional collaboration. Throughout the proceedings, Singh held talks with key defence chiefs and underscored India's dedication to SCO principles including sovereignty and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025