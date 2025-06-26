Left Menu

India's Commitment to Afghanistan and Regional Unity Emphasized at SCO Meet

During the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's support for peace in Afghanistan, underscored cooperation against global threats, and stressed improving regional connectivity. Singh emphasized multilateralism and India's role in regional development, advocating for shared responsibility and mutual benefit in addressing global challenges.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO meet in Qingdao, China (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, reinforced India's unwavering commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan. He articulated India's priorities that include providing humanitarian aid and supporting Afghanistan's developmental goals, emphasizing India's role as a major regional development partner.

Highlighting India's global vision and civilizational values, Singh pointed to the need for consensus in addressing global challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats. He called for a unified response to these transnational issues, advocating for mutual understanding as per India's ethos of 'the world is one family'—Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Singh urged enhanced unity within the SCO framework to bolster regional peace. He emphasized the importance of regional connectivity with Central Asia and reiterated the need to adhere to the principles of the SCO charter, advocating for reformed multilateralism to manage global peace and security, reflecting the notion that collective benefit is paramount.

