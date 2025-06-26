Taiwan's Defence Ministry Reports Surge in Chinese Air and Naval Activity Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has observed a significant uptick in Chinese military activity following President William Lai's remarks affirming Taiwan as an independent nation. A total of 33 Chinese aircraft and five vessels were identified near Taiwan over a 24-hour period, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.

Of the detected aircraft, 24 crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, intruding into Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zones. This activity included aircraft such as Su-30 fighters and Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning planes. In response, Taiwan's armed forces have actively monitored and countered these maneuvers by deploying patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and missile systems.

This surge in military presence aligns with heightened rhetoric between Taiwan and China, particularly after President Lai called Taiwan a sovereign country in a recent speech. The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan dismissed Beijing's territorial claims as unfounded, urging recognition of Taiwan's independent status. China has labeled its operations as 'joint combat readiness patrols'.

(With inputs from agencies.)