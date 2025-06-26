Left Menu

Taiwan's Defence Ministry Reports Surge in Chinese Air and Naval Activity Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In the wake of President William Lai’s comments affirming Taiwan's sovereignty, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported an increase in Chinese military activity near Taiwan. Over 30 aircraft and five vessels were detected, with Chinese forces entering multiple air defense zones, prompting Taiwan to deploy monitoring measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:12 IST
Taiwan's Defence Ministry Reports Surge in Chinese Air and Naval Activity Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Representative Image (Source: X/@MoNDefense)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has observed a significant uptick in Chinese military activity following President William Lai's remarks affirming Taiwan as an independent nation. A total of 33 Chinese aircraft and five vessels were identified near Taiwan over a 24-hour period, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.

Of the detected aircraft, 24 crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, intruding into Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zones. This activity included aircraft such as Su-30 fighters and Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning planes. In response, Taiwan's armed forces have actively monitored and countered these maneuvers by deploying patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and missile systems.

This surge in military presence aligns with heightened rhetoric between Taiwan and China, particularly after President Lai called Taiwan a sovereign country in a recent speech. The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan dismissed Beijing's territorial claims as unfounded, urging recognition of Taiwan's independent status. China has labeled its operations as 'joint combat readiness patrols'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025