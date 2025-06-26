Pashtun Activist Denounces Human Rights Abuses at UN Forum

At the 59th United Nations Human Rights Council session, Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi, a Pashtun activist, voiced serious concerns about continuous human rights abuses faced by the Pashtun community in Pakistan.

He highlighted military aggression, noting over 40 drone strikes in former FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, including children and the elderly.

Afridi urged the international community to recognize these acts by the Pakistani military and called for a UN investigative commission to address ongoing atrocities against the Pashtuns.

(With inputs from agencies.)