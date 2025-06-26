Left Menu

Pashtun Activist Denounces Human Rights Abuses at UN Forum

Pashtun activist Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi addressed the UN Human Rights Council, highlighting severe violations against the Pashtun community in Pakistan. He discussed military aggression, drone strikes, and abuses like enforced disappearances. Afridi emphasized the urgent need for international action, calling for a UN investigative commission to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:34 IST
Pashtun Activist Denounces Human Rights Abuses at UN Forum
Pashtun activist Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the 59th United Nations Human Rights Council session, Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi, a Pashtun activist, voiced serious concerns about continuous human rights abuses faced by the Pashtun community in Pakistan.

He highlighted military aggression, noting over 40 drone strikes in former FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, including children and the elderly.

Afridi urged the international community to recognize these acts by the Pakistani military and called for a UN investigative commission to address ongoing atrocities against the Pashtuns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025