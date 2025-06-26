India and Canada Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
India and Canada are taking steps to restore diplomatic relations by reinstating High Commissioners. After tensions flared over allegations against India, both nations are now focused on repairing ties, guided by a meeting between Prime Ministers Modi and Carney at the G7 Summit.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic move, India and Canada are working towards reinstating High Commissioners to each other's capitals as part of a broader effort to normalize relations. The announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) comes after a period of strained ties, stemming from allegations made last year.
The push for reconciliation was underscored at a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. Both leaders emphasized the critical importance of India-Canada ties, grounded in shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and sovereignty.
Last year's diplomatic rupture was triggered by accusations from then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, claiming India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. With Trudeau's resignation and Carney's subsequent rise to leadership, efforts to mend the relationship are underway, with a focus on trade, technology, and clean energy collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mark Carney's Diplomatic Shift: Rebuilding India-Canada Relations Post-Trudeau
Modi and Carney at G7: A Turning Point for Indo-Canadian Relations?
From Trudeau to Carney: A Strategic Shift in Canada-India Relations
Trump Prepares For Key Diplomatic Engagements at G7 Summit
Meeting on sidelines of G7 Summit will offer India, Canada an important opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, global issues: MEA.