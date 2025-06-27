Left Menu

India Stands Ground: No SCO Declaration Without Terrorism Reference

India abstained from signing the SCO Defence Ministers' declaration after the omission of terrorism and the Pahalgam attack references. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar supported Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s decision, emphasizing that SCO’s core objective is combating terrorism, urging unanimity among members in addressing terror concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:04 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO Defence Ministers meeting in China (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India took a firm stand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in China by refusing to sign a joint declaration. Contrary to certain reports, the decision wasn't influenced by mentions of the Balochistan crisis or the Pahalgam terror attack, both of which were absent from the document's text.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh abstained from endorsing the declaration due to dissatisfaction with its language, especially the omission of the Pahalgam attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended Singh's stance, criticizing a particular country for opposing terrorism references, which contradicts SCO's mission of combatting terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed disappointment over the lack of consensus. India advocated for including terrorism concerns to ensure regional stability, but faced resistance from another member nation. In a press briefing, Jaishankar highlighted the irony of an organization founded to tackle terrorism, yet unable to unanimously condemn it.

