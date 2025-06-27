Paank Urges Global Action on Systematic Torture in Balochistan

On the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, advocacy group Paank has turned the spotlight on Balochistan, where Pakistani forces allegedly continue systematic abuse and repression. Paank demands urgent global intervention and justice for the beleaguered region, advocating for the immediate release of detained Baloch leaders.

In its statement, Paank condemned the widespread use of torture by Pakistani security forces as a tool to silence political dissent in Balochistan. Many continue to suffer in police custody, facing inhumane treatment, with some victims still missing. Paank calls upon international bodies to break the silence and hold these perpetrators accountable, offering support to victims seeking truth and justice.

Paank also criticized the ongoing detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders despite their detention terms having expired, viewing this as a deliberate effort to suppress dissenting voices from the region. The group urged Pakistan's judiciary and international human rights organizations to ensure the immediate release of these leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)