Punjab Enforces Strict Measures for Muharram Security

The Punjab government has implemented Section 144 across the province, effective from June 27 to July 6, in response to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram, ARY News reports. This measure aims to avert any potential disorder and maintain law and order across the region.

In line with this directive, only those religious processions and gatherings that have received prior authorization will be permitted to proceed. The organization of any new or unauthorized events is strictly forbidden, according to ARY News. Furthermore, the public display of weapons or flammable materials is also prohibited unless pre-approved by authorities.

The government also warns against the use of provocative language, gestures, or statements that could incite hatred based on sectarian or communal lines. ARY News highlights that any actions inciting religious or ethnic discord, be it through speeches, media, or social platforms, will face consequences under the provisions of Section 144.

Additionally, pillion riding will be banned, with noted exceptions for women, senior citizens, and law enforcement personnel. These restrictions will be in place throughout Punjab from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram. An official notification from the Home Department has been issued, emphasizing the need for public cooperation with local authorities to maintain peace and security during this period.

In conjunction, the Punjab government has declared its intent to take strict action against social media users who disseminate false or inflammatory content during Muharram. At a Lahore press conference, Azma Bokhari stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed stringent measures against any online content fostering hatred, sectarian divide, or violence. This month marks a historic initiative in Punjab with the formation of a dedicated cyber security force to oversee social media platforms in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

