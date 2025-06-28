Left Menu

Political Tensions Heighten in Bangladesh as Elections Loom

Human rights activist Manzill Murshid highlights the constitutional and electoral controversies in Bangladesh, as tensions rise ahead of impending elections. The interim government's legitimacy is questioned, election delays are scrutinized, and the banning of major political parties raises concerns about democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:39 IST
Political Tensions Heighten in Bangladesh as Elections Loom
Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (Hrpb) President Manzill Murshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid increasing political tensions in Bangladesh, renowned human rights activist Manzill Murshid has voiced concerns about the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Murshid, President of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), asserted that the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, lacks constitutional legitimacy, as it was not formed under the caretaker government provision.

As the political landscape shifts, Murshid warned of potential challenges to democratic rights, emphasizing the importance of fair and inclusive elections. He expressed skepticism over the government's decision-making and highlighted the absence of major political parties, such as the Awami League, from participating in elections, raising doubts about their legitimacy.

Amid these controversies, discussions in London between the government and the opposition have resulted in a tentative election schedule for February. However, uncertainties persist, as the Election Commission has yet to confirm this timeline. Additionally, Murshid called for stronger diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India, urging political leaders to address visa issues and strengthen ties despite differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

