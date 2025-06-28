Tehran Mourns Fallen IRGC Commanders Amid Rising Tensions

In Tehran on a somber Saturday, thousands gathered to honor the fallen senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), prominent nuclear scientists, and civilians who lost their lives in recent Israeli airstrikes. The Jerusalem Post reported that the coffins, draped with photos and national flags, made their way to Azadi Square, where mourners waved flags, caressed the caskets, and showered them with rose petals.

Iranian President Mansour Pezeshkian and IRGC's Quds Force chief, Esmail Qaani, were present at the ceremony. In a message disseminated via Telegram, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi praised Iranians for their resolute resistance against nuclear-armed adversaries, projecting a vision of a prouder and stronger future for the nation.

Official reports from Iran cite 627 deaths from the conflict, though independent verification remains elusive due to media restrictions. In contrast, Israel reported 28 deaths. A senior Israeli military official disclosed that Operation Rising Lion resulted in the deaths of over 30 senior Iranian security figures and 11 nuclear scientists, with the Israeli Air Force hitting over 900 targets to impair Iran's missile capabilities. The conflict concluded with a ceasefire mediated by the US, The Jerusalem Post noted.

The funeral procession follows Ayatollah Khamenei's congratulatory remarks to Iranians for their 'decisive victory' over the US and Israel in the 12-Day War. Khamenei claimed that the Zionist regime faced severe setbacks and that US involvement was necessitated by a fear of Israeli defeat. He cautioned adversaries against further actions, asserting that Iran is prepared to respond decisively at any time. His comments came after a two-week hiatus spent in seclusion, reportedly due to concerns about assassination threats from Israel.

