Left Menu

Serbian Protests Demand Change: Early Elections Sought Amid Graft Allegations

Thousands of Serbians rallied in Belgrade, calling for early elections to end President Vucic's 12-year rule, following a fatal infrastructure collapse linked to corruption. The October protests, organized by university students, faced large police presence and counter demonstrations by ruling party supporters, highlighting deep political divisions in Serbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:22 IST
Serbian Protests Demand Change: Early Elections Sought Amid Graft Allegations
Serbian students and other demonstrators participating in protest demanding snap elections in Belgrade (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In the heart of Belgrade, thousands of protesters gathered to demand early elections, challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year tenure. The demonstrations, reported by Al Jazeera, come after a tragic roof collapse ignited outrage eight months ago, linking it to alleged governmental corruption.

Organized primarily by university students, the protests have been fueled by longstanding grievances, including the deadly collapse of a concrete rail station roof in Novi Sad, which killed 16. The government's handling of infrastructure projects has been sharply criticized, intensifying calls for political change.

President Vucic's administration continues to face scrutiny. Despite resisting calls for early elections, Vucic alleged foreign influence behind the protests. His Progressive Party's robust parliamentary presence signifies a tense political landscape, as supporters mobilize in Belgrade, asserting their stance against change, amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025