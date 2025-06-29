Serbian Protests Demand Change: Early Elections Sought Amid Graft Allegations

In the heart of Belgrade, thousands of protesters gathered to demand early elections, challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year tenure. The demonstrations, reported by Al Jazeera, come after a tragic roof collapse ignited outrage eight months ago, linking it to alleged governmental corruption.

Organized primarily by university students, the protests have been fueled by longstanding grievances, including the deadly collapse of a concrete rail station roof in Novi Sad, which killed 16. The government's handling of infrastructure projects has been sharply criticized, intensifying calls for political change.

President Vucic's administration continues to face scrutiny. Despite resisting calls for early elections, Vucic alleged foreign influence behind the protests. His Progressive Party's robust parliamentary presence signifies a tense political landscape, as supporters mobilize in Belgrade, asserting their stance against change, amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)