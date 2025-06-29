Serbian Protests Demand Change: Early Elections Sought Amid Graft Allegations
Thousands of Serbians rallied in Belgrade, calling for early elections to end President Vucic's 12-year rule, following a fatal infrastructure collapse linked to corruption. The October protests, organized by university students, faced large police presence and counter demonstrations by ruling party supporters, highlighting deep political divisions in Serbia.
- Country:
- Serbia
In the heart of Belgrade, thousands of protesters gathered to demand early elections, challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year tenure. The demonstrations, reported by Al Jazeera, come after a tragic roof collapse ignited outrage eight months ago, linking it to alleged governmental corruption.
Organized primarily by university students, the protests have been fueled by longstanding grievances, including the deadly collapse of a concrete rail station roof in Novi Sad, which killed 16. The government's handling of infrastructure projects has been sharply criticized, intensifying calls for political change.
President Vucic's administration continues to face scrutiny. Despite resisting calls for early elections, Vucic alleged foreign influence behind the protests. His Progressive Party's robust parliamentary presence signifies a tense political landscape, as supporters mobilize in Belgrade, asserting their stance against change, amid rising tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unified Elections: Haryana Backs 'One Nation, One Election'
Controversy Over Shivaji Statue: Allegations of Corruption and Structural Flaws
Mahagathbandhan's Winnability Focus in Bihar Elections
Sanchez Introduces New Leadership Amidst Corruption Probe in Spanish Socialist Party
Ensuring Safe and Transparent Elections in Ludhiana West