UAE Applauds Africa Peace Accord: A Milestone Step for Continental Stability

The UAE has hailed the peace agreement between Congo and Rwanda, signed in Washington, as a critical step towards enhancing peace and stability in Africa. UAE's Minister of State praised the international efforts supporting this move, emphasizing the UAE's commitment to dialogue and sustainable development across the African continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic achievement, the United Arab Emirates has endorsed the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, signed in Washington. The UAE praised this as a pivotal moment in the quest for peace, security, and stability throughout Africa.

Minister of State Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan lauded the collaborative efforts of US President Donald Trump and Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar for facilitating this agreement. The UAE sees it as a testament to dedicated efforts by international leaders and regional entities like the African Union.

Emphasizing historical ties, Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast commitment to fostering partnerships across Africa. He highlighted the UAE's support for initiatives that promote security, peace, and sustainable development across Africa, aligning with the aspirations of regional communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

