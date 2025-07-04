UN Chief Guterres "appalled" by deepening Gaza humanitarian crisis, reiterates ceasefire call, release of hostages

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "appalled" by the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives. He reiterated his call for an immediate permanent ceasefire and the "unconditional and immediate" release of all hostages. A statement issued by UN Secretary-General's spokesperson issued on Thursday stated, "The Secretary-General is appalled by the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Multiple attacks in recent days hitting sites hosting displaced people and people trying to access food have killed and injured scores of Palestinians. The Secretary-General strongly condemns the loss of civilian life."

"In just one day this week, orders to relocate forced nearly 30,000 people to flee, yet again, with no safe place to go and clearly inadequate supplies of shelter, food, medicine or water. International humanitarian law is unambiguous: civilians must be respected and protected, and the needs of the population must be met," the statement added. Antonio Guterres has called for a "full, safe and sustained humanitarian access" so that aid can reach people who have been deprived of the basics of life for far too long. He reiterated that all parties must uphold their obligations under international law.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that all parties must uphold their obligations under international law. He renews his call for an immediate permanent ceasefire and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," the statement said. He expressed concern that the last lifelines for survival are being cut off as no fuel has entered Gaza in over 17 weeks. He emphasised that incubators will shut down, ambulances will not be able to reach the injured and sick and water cannot be purified if the fuel is not allowed to enter Gaza immediately.

The statement said, "The delivery by the United Nations and partners of what little of our life-saving humanitarian aid is left in Gaza will also grind to a halt." On July 1, US President Donald Trump said that Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. Trump cautioned Hamas against rejecting the ceasefire deal, warning that "it will not get better -- it will only get worse." He also stated that negotiations to end the war would continue during the proposed ceasefire period.

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

The announcement came less than a week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled visit to the US on July 7. The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas launched an attack on Israel in 2023, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel vowed to destroy the group.

Hamas is still holding 50 hostages, including 49 of the 251 abducted on October 7, and the body of a soldier killed in 2014, The Times of Israel reported. They include the bodies of at least 28 confirmed dead by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). 20 are believed to be alive, while concerns have been raised regarding the well-being of two others. (ANI)

