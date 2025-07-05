Left Menu

Modi's Landmark Trinidad Visit Strengthens Cultural and Economic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Trinidad and Tobago bolstered cultural and economic cooperation. Highlights included training for local Pundits in India, expanding cultural exchanges, and enhancing cricket and trade partnerships. An MoU was signed to renew cultural programs and promote Yoga and Hindi education.

PM Modi and PM Persad-Bissessar interacting with artists in Trinidad and Tobago (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago has set a new benchmark in diplomatic exchanges, invigorating cultural and economic cooperation between the two nations. The official agenda included training Trinidadian Pundits in India, who would later participate in India's 'Geeta Mahotsav'.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, welcomed the Geeta Mahotsav initiative and embraced India's proposal for joint celebrations. In an effort to expand cultural ties, a renewed Mou was signed for the 'Programme of Cultural Exchanges', allowing Trinidadian artists to showcase their cultural heritage in India.

The visit also emphasized sports diplomacy, with the signing of another MoU focusing on sports cooperation. Both leaders agreed to enhance cricket exchanges, while Modi extended an offer to train Trinidadian women cricketers in India. Furthermore, the trip aimed to boost trade, digital finance, renewable energy, and IT connections. This visit, as part of a larger tour, marks Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

