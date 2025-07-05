Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes in Lebanon Defy Ceasefire
Israel's recent drone attacks in southern Lebanon, breaching the November ceasefire with Hezbollah, have resulted in fatalities and injuries, heightening tensions in the region. The ongoing assaults, targeting Hezbollah operatives, have prompted chaos and international diplomatic efforts, as Lebanon grapples with US pressure and regional instability.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a series of escalating incidents, Israel executed three drone strikes on towns in southern Lebanon, leaving one person dead and several others wounded, according to Al Jazeera. The attacks mark another breach of the November ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, heightening tensions across the volatile region.
Lebanon's Health Ministry reported multiple casualties from these strikes, including an attack on a vehicle in Bint Jbeil's Saf al-Hawa area. In a separate incident, an Israeli raid on Shebaa, near Lebanon's borders with Syria and the Golan Heights, injured one person, as a drone hit a residential area.
Despite the US-brokered ceasefire, Israeli strikes have been persistent, targeting Hezbollah and allied factions. The growing tension has prompted Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to urge international intervention. As a US envoy prepares to visit Beirut, efforts intensify to address the armed presence of Hezbollah amid daily Israeli bombardments.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- drone attacks
- ceasefire
- Al Jazeera
- Saf al-Hawa
- Bint Jbeil
- Shebaa
- Joseph Aoun
ALSO READ
Trump Mulls Ceasefire in Tense Israel-Iran Conflict
China Condemns US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Calls for Ceasefire
Qatar Lauds Iran-Israel Ceasefire Amid Renewed Tensions
Market Optimism Surges Amid Ceasefire Announcement
Russia Welcomes Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel: A Hope for Sustainable Peace