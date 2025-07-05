Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes in Lebanon Defy Ceasefire

Israel's recent drone attacks in southern Lebanon, breaching the November ceasefire with Hezbollah, have resulted in fatalities and injuries, heightening tensions in the region. The ongoing assaults, targeting Hezbollah operatives, have prompted chaos and international diplomatic efforts, as Lebanon grapples with US pressure and regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:51 IST
Israel drone strikes hit southern Lebanon (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Lebanon

In a series of escalating incidents, Israel executed three drone strikes on towns in southern Lebanon, leaving one person dead and several others wounded, according to Al Jazeera. The attacks mark another breach of the November ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, heightening tensions across the volatile region.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported multiple casualties from these strikes, including an attack on a vehicle in Bint Jbeil's Saf al-Hawa area. In a separate incident, an Israeli raid on Shebaa, near Lebanon's borders with Syria and the Golan Heights, injured one person, as a drone hit a residential area.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire, Israeli strikes have been persistent, targeting Hezbollah and allied factions. The growing tension has prompted Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to urge international intervention. As a US envoy prepares to visit Beirut, efforts intensify to address the armed presence of Hezbollah amid daily Israeli bombardments.

