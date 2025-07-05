Left Menu

Tragedy in Lyari: Death Toll Climbs as Rescue Operations Intensify

The collapse of a six-story residential building in Lyari, Karachi, has claimed 16 lives, with ongoing rescue operations aiming to save those still trapped. The Sindh Building Control Authority is under scrutiny for its prior warnings about the building's safety. Investigations and relief efforts continue as officials prioritize rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:52 IST
Tragedy in Lyari: Death Toll Climbs as Rescue Operations Intensify
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The tragic collapse of a six-story residential building in Lyari, Karachi, has caused the death toll to rise to 16, as reported by ARY news. Rescue operations continue to retrieve more bodies from the debris, with several people still feared trapped.

Among the survivors, nine individuals, five of whom are women, have been rescued and are receiving medical treatment. Mayor Murtaza Wahab estimates that around 20 people remain under the rubble, as efforts intensify to save them. Previously, 19 people were extracted and nine confirmed dead, eight of whom perished on-site.

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi visited the site, attributing primary responsibility to those inhabiting unsafe buildings. The Sindh Building Control Authority had issued warnings regarding the building's state. In response, officials have formed a high-level committee to investigate the tragedy and probe any negligence by officers within the SBCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025