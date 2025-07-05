Tragedy in Lyari: Death Toll Climbs as Rescue Operations Intensify

The tragic collapse of a six-story residential building in Lyari, Karachi, has caused the death toll to rise to 16, as reported by ARY news. Rescue operations continue to retrieve more bodies from the debris, with several people still feared trapped.

Among the survivors, nine individuals, five of whom are women, have been rescued and are receiving medical treatment. Mayor Murtaza Wahab estimates that around 20 people remain under the rubble, as efforts intensify to save them. Previously, 19 people were extracted and nine confirmed dead, eight of whom perished on-site.

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi visited the site, attributing primary responsibility to those inhabiting unsafe buildings. The Sindh Building Control Authority had issued warnings regarding the building's state. In response, officials have formed a high-level committee to investigate the tragedy and probe any negligence by officers within the SBCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)