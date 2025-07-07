Left Menu

Vietnam-India Ties Strengthen as Vietnam Joins BRICS as Partner

Vietnam is enhancing its partnership with India, aiming for USD 15 billion in trade. Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai cites strong political cooperation as a key factor. Concurrently, Vietnam has been announced as a BRICS partner country, alongside nations like Belarus and Thailand, solidifying its global influence.

Vietnam Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to bolster economic ties, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, has emphasized the deepening collaboration between the two nations, setting an ambitious trade target of USD 15 billion. Highlighting the synergy in trade and investment, he noted the fine development marked by robust political cooperation and enduring friendship.

Ambassador Hai pointed out that the comprehensive strategic partnership is yielding significant growth in bilateral trade and investment. In discussions with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in West Bengal, he explored avenues to further enhance this relationship, underscoring optimism for a prosperous Vietnam-India alliance.

On a global scale, Vietnam is marking its presence by joining BRICS as a partner country, officially announced by Brazil's Foreign Ministry for the 17th BRICS Summit. Vietnam, becoming the tenth partner, joins the ranks alongside other nations like Belarus and Bolivia, reinforcing its role on the international stage.

