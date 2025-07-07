Vietnam-India Ties Strengthen as Vietnam Joins BRICS as Partner
Vietnam is enhancing its partnership with India, aiming for USD 15 billion in trade. Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai cites strong political cooperation as a key factor. Concurrently, Vietnam has been announced as a BRICS partner country, alongside nations like Belarus and Thailand, solidifying its global influence.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster economic ties, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, has emphasized the deepening collaboration between the two nations, setting an ambitious trade target of USD 15 billion. Highlighting the synergy in trade and investment, he noted the fine development marked by robust political cooperation and enduring friendship.
Ambassador Hai pointed out that the comprehensive strategic partnership is yielding significant growth in bilateral trade and investment. In discussions with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in West Bengal, he explored avenues to further enhance this relationship, underscoring optimism for a prosperous Vietnam-India alliance.
On a global scale, Vietnam is marking its presence by joining BRICS as a partner country, officially announced by Brazil's Foreign Ministry for the 17th BRICS Summit. Vietnam, becoming the tenth partner, joins the ranks alongside other nations like Belarus and Bolivia, reinforcing its role on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INS Tamal: India-Russia Naval Partnership Sets Sail
Gujarat's New Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2025: Boosting Investment and Innovation
New Zealand's 'Golden' Visa Rush: A New Wave of Investment
Real Estate Investment in India Faces 37% Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty
Iran's Strategic Alliance: A Partnership with Russia Amid U.S. Tensions