Erasmus+ Scholarships: A Bridge Strengthening EU-India Academic Ties

In a statement released recently, it was announced that 101 Indian students, with half of them being women, have been granted the esteemed Erasmus+ scholarships for a two-year master's program in Europe, commencing in 2025. This achievement underscores India's position as the leading recipient of these scholarships since 2014, highlighting the robust academic partnership with the European Union.

The Erasmus+ scholarships cover tuition, travel, and living expenses, allowing students to study at a minimum of two European universities, earning joint, double, or multiple degrees. This year's recipients, hailing from 20 different states across India, exemplify key EU-India priorities, focusing on areas like sustainability, innovation, and inclusive development. Their chosen fields range from sustainable urban development to artificial intelligence and public policy.

EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, praised the scholarship program as more than just financial aid but as a 'passport for growth' that fosters opportunities in Europe. He noted the vibrant ties between EU and India, with over 90,000 Indian students currently studying in Europe. These scholarship recipients are poised to become cultural bridges, fostering deeper bilateral relations while contributing significantly to shared global goals such as sustainable development.