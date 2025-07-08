Left Menu

Erasmus+ Scholarships: A Bridge Strengthening EU-India Academic Ties

India remains the top recipient of Erasmus+ scholarships, with 101 students, including 50 women, awarded for 2025. The program highlights the growing EU-India academic partnership, offering opportunities in sustainable development, innovation, and more. Indian students enhance ties between regions, studying across European universities with full financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:25 IST
Erasmus+ Scholarships: A Bridge Strengthening EU-India Academic Ties
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement released recently, it was announced that 101 Indian students, with half of them being women, have been granted the esteemed Erasmus+ scholarships for a two-year master's program in Europe, commencing in 2025. This achievement underscores India's position as the leading recipient of these scholarships since 2014, highlighting the robust academic partnership with the European Union.

The Erasmus+ scholarships cover tuition, travel, and living expenses, allowing students to study at a minimum of two European universities, earning joint, double, or multiple degrees. This year's recipients, hailing from 20 different states across India, exemplify key EU-India priorities, focusing on areas like sustainability, innovation, and inclusive development. Their chosen fields range from sustainable urban development to artificial intelligence and public policy.

EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, praised the scholarship program as more than just financial aid but as a 'passport for growth' that fosters opportunities in Europe. He noted the vibrant ties between EU and India, with over 90,000 Indian students currently studying in Europe. These scholarship recipients are poised to become cultural bridges, fostering deeper bilateral relations while contributing significantly to shared global goals such as sustainable development.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025