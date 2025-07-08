Left Menu

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Urge Islamabad High Court for Swift Justice

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi seek expedited hearing for the suspension of their sentences in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. Their appeal claims procedural lapses and political victimization. They argue delays infringe upon their rights protected by Pakistan's Constitution.

In a bid to accelerate legal proceedings, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Their application seeks an early hearing regarding the suspension of their convictions in the high-profile £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case, as reported by Dawn.

The couple, currently serving prison sentences of 14 and seven years respectively, were convicted on allegations of financial malpractice involving Bahria Town Ltd. On January 27, they contested the conviction, citing a lack of credible evidence and procedural flaws. Imran Khan's counsel requested an urgent hearing, calling it a matter of 'liberty and freedom.'

The appeal criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for repeated hearing adjournments, suggesting political motivations and lack of substantive grounds for their detention. Bushra Bibi's legal team also highlighted gender-based legal protections under Pakistani law, as delays infringe constitutional rights guaranteeing equal legal treatment and liberty.

