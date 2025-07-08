Prime Minister Modi Honored with Brazil's Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Brazil's most prestigious civilian award, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross'. This accolade was bestowed upon him by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a ceremony held on Tuesday.

During his state visit, which followed the BRICS Summit, PM Modi was warmly embraced by President Lula at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, where a ceremonial welcome was organized. Their engagement featured a unique harmonium performance, symbolizing a cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the two nations.

Additionally, PM Modi and the Brazilian leader will engage in bilateral talks focused on deepening strategic partnerships in areas like trade, defense, energy, space, technology, and agriculture. Upon his arrival, the ceremonial atmosphere was elevated by the Batala Mundo band's performance, heralding a new chapter in Indo-Brazilian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)