Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Honored with Brazil's Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Brazil's 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', the highest civilian honor, during his state visit to Brazil. The ceremonial event took place at the Alvorada Palace, symbolizing the deepening strategic partnership between Brazil and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:40 IST
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Brazil's Highest Civilian Award
PM Modi receiving Brazil's highest civilian honour from President Silva (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Brazil's most prestigious civilian award, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross'. This accolade was bestowed upon him by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a ceremony held on Tuesday.

During his state visit, which followed the BRICS Summit, PM Modi was warmly embraced by President Lula at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, where a ceremonial welcome was organized. Their engagement featured a unique harmonium performance, symbolizing a cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the two nations.

Additionally, PM Modi and the Brazilian leader will engage in bilateral talks focused on deepening strategic partnerships in areas like trade, defense, energy, space, technology, and agriculture. Upon his arrival, the ceremonial atmosphere was elevated by the Batala Mundo band's performance, heralding a new chapter in Indo-Brazilian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025