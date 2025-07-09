HRCP Condemns YouTube Channel Blockage, Advocates for Free Expression
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) criticizes the blocking of 27 YouTube channels following a court directive, asserting that such moves threaten freedom of expression. HRCP urges for targeted measures against unlawful content and respects the constitution, highlighting the importance of diverse opinions in democratic societies.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised strong objections to the recent court order resulting in the blocking of 27 YouTube channels. This move, reportedly initiated by a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) complaint, is seen by HRCP as equating dissent with criminal behavior.
HRCP's statement on social media emphasizes that this action threatens the constitutional right to free speech, which is crucial for personal liberty and holding the government accountable. The organization criticizes the blanket ban as a form of censorship that endangers healthy public discourse, advocating for proportionate measures aligned with international human rights norms.
Moreover, HRCP warns that such indiscriminate curbs on digital platforms pose a risk to press freedom, especially before significant political events. The commission calls for the judiciary to protect fundamental liberties and for the FIA to act in harmony with Pakistan's constitutional values, opposing internet use as a tool for narrative control.
