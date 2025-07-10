PM Modi's Landmark Five-Nation Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties and Honours Galore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Thursday morning, wrapping up an ambitious five-nation tour from July 2 to 9. His diplomatic journey spanned Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, highlighted by his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

During the first leg of his itinerary, PM Modi visited Ghana's capital, Accra, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over three decades. Modi met President John Mahama for bilateral talks aimed at strengthening the partnership through economic, energy, and defence collaborations, leading to an elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.

Continuing his tour, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Trinidad & Tobago since 1999, where he announced the extension of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation Indian diaspora. His visit further solidified ties as he received the country's highest honour and addressed its Parliament.

The tour proceeded to Argentina, where Modi and President Javier Milei discussed enhancing cooperation in defence, agriculture, and renewable energy. Brazil followed with Modi attending the BRICS Summit and holding talks with President Lula to deepen the Strategic Partnership in various sectors.

The final destination was Namibia, where PM Modi delivered a speech to the Namibian Parliament and received standing ovations and the nation's highest civilian award, completing a highly successful tour marked by diplomatic achievements and recognitions.