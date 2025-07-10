Trump's Remark on Liberian President's English Sparks Backlash

In a recent White House meeting with African leaders, US President Donald Trump commended Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his fluency in English, igniting controversy among Liberians. CNN reports that the comment, intended as a compliment, was received as patronizing by many, who pointed to Liberia's historical ties with the English language.

Trump's acknowledgment of Boakai's English-speaking ability, despite Liberia having English as its official language, was deemed uninformed and offensive by numerous Liberians. Archie Tamel Harris, a youth advocate, expressed feeling insulted, suggesting Western perceptions of Africa remain outdated. A Liberian diplomat, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, termed the remark inappropriate.

While critics viewed the interaction negatively, the Trump administration defended the President's remark. Massad Boulos, a senior adviser for Africa, emphasized appreciation for Trump's engagement, and the White House remarked on Trump's global contributions. Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, clarified that Boakai took no offense, attributing the exchange to Liberia's shared linguistic heritage with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)