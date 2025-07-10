Left Menu

Russia Awaits Kiev's Signal for Peace Talks

The Kremlin expresses readiness for peaceful negotiations over the Ukraine conflict, pending a response from Kiev. Previous talks have stalled, with US involvement and international military aid influencing dynamics. Diplomatic efforts persist amid evolving geopolitical and military realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:57 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@mfa_russia/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
Russia has stated its willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, signaling an openness to resume direct negotiations if Kiev expresses interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced during a press briefing, according to RT.

Peskov remarked on the rapidly changing ground situation, noting Ukraine's reluctance to commit to a third round of peace talks. "We are waiting for signals from the Kiev regime regarding their interest in continuing direct talks," Peskov stated, highlighting Russia's preference for diplomatic solutions.

Two prior negotiation sessions in Istanbul in May and June did not lead to further talks, RT reported. Meanwhile, the US has resumed weapon deliveries to Ukraine, with President Donald Trump publicly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump remains interested in facilitating diplomatic progress, according to RT.

On another diplomatic front, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the ASEAN forum, focusing on military aid and the Ukraine situation. Despite downplaying the pause in US military support, Rubio urged European nations to bolster their defense contributions to Ukraine, especially through the provision of Patriot air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

