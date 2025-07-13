Left Menu

Japan Voices Strong Concerns Over China's Military Drills Surrounding Taiwan

Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has voiced concerns over China's military activities near Taiwan, highlighting the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait. During talks with China's Wang Yi, Japan opposed changes to the status quo by force and stressed regional security threats posed by China's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:17 IST
Japan Voices Strong Concerns Over China's Military Drills Surrounding Taiwan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has raised alarm over China's military exercises around Taiwan, underscoring the critical need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as reported by the Taipei Times. Iwaya conveyed this message during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is important for the international community, including Japan," Minister Iwaya remarked while attending the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' Meetings in Kuala Lumpur. "China's large-scale military drills around Taiwan are incompatible with this," added the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, as reported by the Taipei Times, Iwaya openly opposed any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion. He expressed significant concern over the escalating tensions in the South China Sea, echoed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei, who pointed to China's aggressive maneuvers as a threat to regional peace.

Hsiao noted the heightened awareness within the international community regarding China's actions. Japanese delegates have consistently communicated concerns about Taiwan Strait security to Chinese counterparts, as seen in past exchanges, notably during the APEC summit in Lima and the Japan-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo.

Hsiao emphasized Japan's unwavering resolve to "speak out when necessary" and its commitment to upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Japan's proactive measures highlight its firm belief in addressing regional security issues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025