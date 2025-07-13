Japan Voices Strong Concerns Over China's Military Drills Surrounding Taiwan

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has raised alarm over China's military exercises around Taiwan, underscoring the critical need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as reported by the Taipei Times. Iwaya conveyed this message during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is important for the international community, including Japan," Minister Iwaya remarked while attending the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' Meetings in Kuala Lumpur. "China's large-scale military drills around Taiwan are incompatible with this," added the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, as reported by the Taipei Times, Iwaya openly opposed any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion. He expressed significant concern over the escalating tensions in the South China Sea, echoed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei, who pointed to China's aggressive maneuvers as a threat to regional peace.

Hsiao noted the heightened awareness within the international community regarding China's actions. Japanese delegates have consistently communicated concerns about Taiwan Strait security to Chinese counterparts, as seen in past exchanges, notably during the APEC summit in Lima and the Japan-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo.

Hsiao emphasized Japan's unwavering resolve to "speak out when necessary" and its commitment to upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Japan's proactive measures highlight its firm belief in addressing regional security issues. (ANI)

