Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025

The India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025, organized by PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre in Bhopal, highlighted efforts to boost bilateral economic ties. Senior diplomats, officials, and industry leaders discussed enhancing trade, connectivity, and cultural ties between the two nations, aiming to drive sustainable development and stronger partnerships in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:53 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025
Nepal Embassy and PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre organised 'Economic Cooperation Meet' at Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025, orchestrated by the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre in association with the Embassy of Nepal in India, took place in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The gathering saw participation from high-ranking diplomats from Nepal, along with senior government officials and industry leaders, to elevate bilateral economic cooperation.

Narendra Shivaji Patel, the Minister of Public Health & Medical Education in Madhya Pradesh, emphasized the historical significance of the meet in enhancing business relations and cultural ties between the neighboring nations, particularly focusing on Madhya Pradesh. Patel reiterated the importance of such initiatives in reinforcing India's ancient cultural connections with Nepal while speaking to ANI.

Atul K Thakur, Secretary of the India-Nepal Centre, spoke during the event's opening, outlining progress in areas such as connectivity, trade, and infrastructure. He highlighted achievements from recent bilateral discussions, including advancements in integrated check posts, railway services, and energy projects, while emphasizing the potential for future collaborations in digital payments and power trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025