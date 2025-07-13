Strengthening Ties: India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025

The India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025, orchestrated by the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre in association with the Embassy of Nepal in India, took place in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The gathering saw participation from high-ranking diplomats from Nepal, along with senior government officials and industry leaders, to elevate bilateral economic cooperation.

Narendra Shivaji Patel, the Minister of Public Health & Medical Education in Madhya Pradesh, emphasized the historical significance of the meet in enhancing business relations and cultural ties between the neighboring nations, particularly focusing on Madhya Pradesh. Patel reiterated the importance of such initiatives in reinforcing India's ancient cultural connections with Nepal while speaking to ANI.

Atul K Thakur, Secretary of the India-Nepal Centre, spoke during the event's opening, outlining progress in areas such as connectivity, trade, and infrastructure. He highlighted achievements from recent bilateral discussions, including advancements in integrated check posts, railway services, and energy projects, while emphasizing the potential for future collaborations in digital payments and power trade agreements.

