Australia-India Maitri Grants: A New Era of Bilateral Innovation and Collaboration

In a significant boost to Australia-India relations, Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, has declared 34 recipients for the 2024-2025 Maitri Grants, Fellowships, and Scholarships. Administered by the Centre for Australia-India Relations, the Maitri program is designed to enhance exchange and cooperation in fields such as technology, business, education, and culture.

The initiative includes the Lowy Institute's inaugural India Chair, aiming to elevate research and discussions on India's emerging role as a major power in the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, Asialink Business will create best-practice playbooks to enhance collaboration in cleantech and agtech sectors. Queensland Art Gallery will host an exhibition featuring rare artworks by Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, while Bodhi Studios will helm a project spotlighting narratives from Australia's South Asian diasporas.

The 2024-2025 Maitri Grants will see 13 scholarships dedicated to pioneering research areas such as quantum computing and clean energy, alongside three fellowships centered on exploring bilateral opportunities. According to a press release from the Australian High Commission in India, these grants stimulate innovative projects and partnerships, underscoring the robust and long-term relationship between the two nations.

Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India, lauded the announcement, stating that the Australia-India relationship is stronger and more consequential than ever, with potential for greater collaboration. He emphasized the crucial role of people-to-people connections, which the Maitri Grants aim to expand further, unlocking the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)