Seven Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Maritime Boundary Breach

In a fresh twist to the maritime tensions between India and Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday detained seven Indian fishermen for allegedly venturing across the international maritime boundary. According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, the crew, identified as belonging to V Isaac Paul's fishing boat, faced arrest around 5 am.

The apprehended individuals were P Tuthar, P Edison, Shanmugam, Sakthivel, Jagadish, Dalvin Raj, and Anbazhagan. They were taken to Kankesanthurai port for investigation. This incident occurs against a backdrop of significant cross-border fishing activity, as 456 boats from Rameswaram had set sail this weekend.

Notably, earlier this month, four fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy after their boat capsized. That group, from Puthuroda on Rameswaram island, expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan authorities post-rescue. Despite no formal charges being placed, they were briefly held before being returned to India.