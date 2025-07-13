Left Menu

Seven Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Maritime Boundary Breach

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends seven Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries. Rameswaram Fishermen Association confirms arrest of crew belonging to V Isaac Paul's boat. Recent rescues highlight tense marine borders, as four fishermen were saved earlier this month from a similar ordeal when their boat capsized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:53 IST
Seven Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Maritime Boundary Breach
Representative Image. (Photo/Rameswaram Fishermen Association). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh twist to the maritime tensions between India and Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday detained seven Indian fishermen for allegedly venturing across the international maritime boundary. According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, the crew, identified as belonging to V Isaac Paul's fishing boat, faced arrest around 5 am.

The apprehended individuals were P Tuthar, P Edison, Shanmugam, Sakthivel, Jagadish, Dalvin Raj, and Anbazhagan. They were taken to Kankesanthurai port for investigation. This incident occurs against a backdrop of significant cross-border fishing activity, as 456 boats from Rameswaram had set sail this weekend.

Notably, earlier this month, four fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy after their boat capsized. That group, from Puthuroda on Rameswaram island, expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan authorities post-rescue. Despite no formal charges being placed, they were briefly held before being returned to India.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025