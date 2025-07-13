Israel Unleashes USD 13.2 Million Initiative to Propel AI Innovation

In a bold move to bolster artificial intelligence research and innovation, the Israeli government recently announced a significant funding initiative. Valued at NIS 44 million (USD 13.2 million), this program is designed to create and open high-quality databases.

The effort, led by the Innovation Authority alongside the Ministry of Economy and Industry, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, seeks to establish accessible data infrastructure across multiple sectors, such as agrotech, health, climate, and security.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Innovation Authority, emphasized the critical role of data in training AI models, which are pivotal for developing novel solutions across diverse fields. This initiative aligns with Israel's national AI strategy, aiming to aid startups and researchers in leveraging updated, unified datasets while promoting growth in peripheral communities.