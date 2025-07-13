Left Menu

Israel Unleashes USD 13.2 Million Initiative to Propel AI Innovation

Israel announces a NIS 44 million initiative to enhance AI research via quality data access. Spearheaded by multiple ministries, this effort targets data infrastructure in sectors like agrotech and health, supporting national AI objectives and encouraging growth across diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:06 IST
Israel Unleashes USD 13.2 Million Initiative to Propel AI Innovation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a bold move to bolster artificial intelligence research and innovation, the Israeli government recently announced a significant funding initiative. Valued at NIS 44 million (USD 13.2 million), this program is designed to create and open high-quality databases.

The effort, led by the Innovation Authority alongside the Ministry of Economy and Industry, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, seeks to establish accessible data infrastructure across multiple sectors, such as agrotech, health, climate, and security.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Innovation Authority, emphasized the critical role of data in training AI models, which are pivotal for developing novel solutions across diverse fields. This initiative aligns with Israel's national AI strategy, aiming to aid startups and researchers in leveraging updated, unified datasets while promoting growth in peripheral communities.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025