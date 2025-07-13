Fuel Crisis in Gaza: UN Warns of Impending Humanitarian Catastrophe

United Nations agencies warned of an escalating fuel crisis in the Gaza Strip that threatens to cripple essential services. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Food Programme, and other UN entities cautioned that the shortage has reached a critical point.

According to the joint statement, without an urgent influx of fuel, over two million residents will face disruptions in hospitals, bakeries, and water services. The constrained fuel supply is exacerbating existing conditions, pushing the community closer to famine.

The statement highlighted that a complete halt in fuel could force the cessation of UN operations, further imperiling the region's access to necessary services. This warning calls for immediate international intervention to resolve the debilitating fuel shortage.

