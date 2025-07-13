Left Menu

Alarm Raised: Bangladesh's Emerging Ethnic Crisis

Human rights activist Rabinder Ghosh warns of alleged ethnic cleansing against Hindus in Bangladesh, citing government inaction as a severe threat. His organization, Bangladesh Minority Watch, offers aid but criticizes lack of governmental protection against Islamic fundamentalism. Ghosh urges international intervention to ensure minority safety and justice.

Alarm Raised: Bangladesh's Emerging Ethnic Crisis
Rabinder Ghosh, Human Rights Defender from Bangladesh (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rabinder Ghosh, a human rights activist, has sounded the alarm over the alleged ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Bangladesh, attributing the situation to governmental inaction, which he suggests poses a grave threat to minority communities. Ghosh, representing Bangladesh Minority Watch, criticized the interim government for failing to protect minorities against Islamic fundamentalism.

The organization has intervened by providing essentials like shelter and food to affected individuals. Ghosh reported occurrences of forced conversions accompanied by acts of intimidation and violence, including rape. Highlighting an alarming decline in the Hindu population, he emphasized the community's depleting numbers due to ongoing atrocities.

Ghosh has requested the Bangladesh government's intervention to curb these incidents, pointing out the lack of response and support. He emphasized the political uncertainty due to unspecified election dates and stressed the need for equal rights and protection for all minorities, urging international communities to step in for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

