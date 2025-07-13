Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for State's Growth Amidst Global Opportunities

In a strategic move to bolster economic ties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav focused talks with an Indian business delegation on the favorable timing of India's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Yadav underlined India's progress in adapting to global changes as a key advantage for investors.

The Chief Minister is keen on drawing foreign investment to Madhya Pradesh by highlighting the state's industrial policies, tourism potential, and robust infrastructure. He praised the democratic framework under Modi's governance, emphasizing the power retained by the people and the transformative changes it has sparked.

During his address, Yadav acknowledged the significant role the Indian diaspora has played globally and urged them to continue leveraging their intellect and talents. He noted the efforts of previous generations in establishing strong foundations, facilitating happiness and success for current and future generations.

Yadav expressed that individual potential is limitless, encouraging everyone to harness their intelligence and skills not only for personal growth but also to contribute positively to society and the nation. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the unique opportunities available under current leadership. (ANI)