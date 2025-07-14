The Agonizing Wait: Baloch Brothers' Disappearance Marks Nine Months Without Answers
Nine months have passed since Junaid and Yasir Hameed disappeared, with their family left in despair due to silence from authorities. Despite protests and legal actions, no information has emerged, highlighting a troubling pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a troubling case that underscores a persistent issue in Balochistan, two brothers, Junaid and Yasir Hameed, have been missing for nine months, with no official communication about their fate, reported The Balochistan Post.
Junaid Hameed was allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces on October 8, 2024, from Hub Chowki, with his elder brother Yasir disappearing three days later from Khil, Kalat. Their family, led by Yasmeen Hameed, continues to face despair as efforts to locate them through legal and public avenues have yielded no results.
Their case is emblematic of numerous enforced disappearances in the region, where families endure endless fear and silence from state institutions. Yasmeen's plea for public support echoes a broader demand for justice and accountability in these unresolved cases.
ALSO READ
Human rights can be a ‘strong lever for progress’ in climate change, says UN rights chief
HRCP's 2024 Report: Unveiling Pakistan's Human Rights Crisis
UN Expert Urges Urgent Fossil Fuel Phaseout to Uphold Global Human Rights
Enforced disappearances, custodial killings surge in Balochistan, sparking outcry from human rights groups
UPDATE 2-Venezuelan lawmakers declare UN human rights official Turk persona non grata