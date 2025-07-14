Left Menu

The Agonizing Wait: Baloch Brothers' Disappearance Marks Nine Months Without Answers

Nine months have passed since Junaid and Yasir Hameed disappeared, with their family left in despair due to silence from authorities. Despite protests and legal actions, no information has emerged, highlighting a troubling pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

  • Pakistan

In a troubling case that underscores a persistent issue in Balochistan, two brothers, Junaid and Yasir Hameed, have been missing for nine months, with no official communication about their fate, reported The Balochistan Post.

Junaid Hameed was allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces on October 8, 2024, from Hub Chowki, with his elder brother Yasir disappearing three days later from Khil, Kalat. Their family, led by Yasmeen Hameed, continues to face despair as efforts to locate them through legal and public avenues have yielded no results.

Their case is emblematic of numerous enforced disappearances in the region, where families endure endless fear and silence from state institutions. Yasmeen's plea for public support echoes a broader demand for justice and accountability in these unresolved cases.

