India Fuels Community Growth in Bhojpur with New Multipurpose Building

The foundation stone for the Arun Multipurpose Foundation Building in Nepal's Bhojpur district has been laid with India's assistance, providing vital cultural and educational infrastructure. The Indian government contributed NRs. 31.88 million for the project, reflecting its commitment to Nepal's development through the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:02 IST
Foundation stone laid for construction of Arun Multipurpose Building in Indian assistance in Nepal (Photo/Indian Embassy) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

The foundation stone for a significant new infrastructure project, the Arun Multipurpose Foundation Building, has been laid in Bhojpur District, Nepal. The initiative is supported by the Government of India and signals further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations. Mr. Shalikram Khatri, Chairman of Arun Rural Municipality, Bhojpur, and Shri Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, jointly officiated the ceremony.

Funded through the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative, the Government of India has committed NRs. 31.88 million to construct the three-floor building, which will include classrooms, a teachers' room, a meeting room, a program hall, and separate toilets for boys and girls, among other facilities. This is part of the broader High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) aimed at bolstering infrastructure and community services.

The initiative highlights India's extensive developmental support to Nepal, having undertaken over 570 HICDPs since 2003 across various sectors, including 93 projects in Koshi Province alone. Additionally, India has provided 1,049 ambulances and 300 school buses to support health and education in the region, further emphasizing the close-knit cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

