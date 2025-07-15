Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Six Dead as Torrential Rains Batter Punjab

At least six people have died and many others injured in various districts of Punjab due to severe monsoon rains. The downpour has caused significant damage, particularly affecting low-lying areas and leading to power outages and infrastructure collapse.

Updated: 15-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:40 IST
Residents navigate flooded streets as heavy monsoon rains lash Punjab, Pakistan (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc across Punjab on Monday, leading to the deaths of at least six people and injuring dozens, as reported by Dawn. Torrential downpours submerged low-lying areas and resulted in widespread power outages.

Lahore witnessed 20.9mm of rainfall, while Okara topped the list with 72mm. Several other areas, including Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Mianwali, reported significant rainfall figures. Tragic incidents included lightning-related deaths in Okara and a seminary roof collapse in Bahawalnagar, which killed two students.

Authorities have issued a monsoon alert, predicting continued rainfall with thunderstorms across the province until July 17. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has advised district administrations to stay vigilant as river water levels may rise, posing flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

