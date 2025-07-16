Left Menu

Alberta Premier Demands Terror Label for Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith urges Canadian Prime Minister to declare the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a 'terrorist entity'. Highlighting its global criminal activities, Smith stresses the need for urgent government action to empower law enforcement against the gang's transnational crimes and threats within Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:35 IST
Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith (Photo/X@ABDanielleSmith). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a 'terrorist entity', referencing its involvement in transnational crime and violence both domestically and abroad. In her statement posted Tuesday on X, Smith described the gang as responsible for various criminal acts, including violence and extortion, within Canada.

Echoing concerns over the gang's international operations, Smith warned that their criminal activities 'know no boundaries and respect no borders.' She emphasized the need for swift action to combat the gang's influence and violence, citing its global reach and criminal intent.

Smith further asserted that labeling the gang as a 'terrorist entity' would enable law enforcement at provincial and municipal levels to better disrupt their operations. She urged the federal government to join Alberta in this urgent mission to protect Canadians from the gang's threats and criminal activities.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, linked to high-profile crimes like the assassination of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, is already under scrutiny, with Bishnoi himself in Indian government custody under several charges. Smith's demand signals a heightened pressure on federal authorities to address the gang's transnational threat.

