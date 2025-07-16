Left Menu

Pakistan Announces New Fuel Price Hike Amid Economic Uncertainty

Pakistan's government has raised petrol and diesel prices for the third time, citing recommendations from regulatory authorities. The new rates, effective July 16, reflect ongoing international oil market volatility and impact daily transportation and essential goods' costs, posing challenges for the country's lower-income population.

In a significant development, Pakistan's federal government has announced a fresh increase in fuel prices. From July 16, petrol will be priced at PKR 272.15 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost PKR 284.35 per litre, as confirmed by Geo News.

This rise marks the third consecutive increase recently, highlighting the impact of international oil market volatility. Recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and other ministries informed the adjustments, reflecting continuous economic challenges.

The hike imposes a financial burden on lower- and middle-income families relying on petrol for daily commutes. High-speed diesel's increased cost affects transportation and agriculture sectors, influencing essential goods prices and contributing to inflationary pressures nationwide.

