Trump Administration Withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles Amid Controversy

The Trump administration has decided to withdraw 2,000 National Guard members from the Los Angeles area, following improvements in the region's security situation. According to a Pentagon spokesperson, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the release of the California National Guard's 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team after month-long protests over immigration policies subsided.

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the prolonged deployment, labeling it a politically driven maneuver by President Trump. He called for a comprehensive withdrawal, noting that guardsmen have been diverted from their personal lives and communities without clear intent. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass echoed similar sentiments, hoping the reduction signals a complete retreat.

Despite the de-escalation of protests, immigration raids continue, with ICE arrests causing concern. A federal judge recently ruled against Homeland Security's practices, finding them unconstitutional. Mayor Bass has directed city officials to only cooperate with federal agents possessing valid warrants and to prepare for possible future interventions.

