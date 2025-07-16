Left Menu

NATO's Sanction Threats: A Pressure Tactic Against Russia?

Senior journalist Waiel Awwad criticized NATO's warning of sanctions against India, China, and Brazil due to their trade with Russia. This move is seen as part of US-led pressure tactics to isolate Moscow. Despite extended efforts, the US has struggled to detach Russia from global economics and diplomacy.

Senior journalist and foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, veteran journalist and foreign affairs analyst Waiel Awwad sharply criticized NATO's recent warning of imposing sanctions on nations like India, China, and Brazil over their trade relations with Russia. He described the move as part of a broader United States' strategy aimed at applying pressure on Moscow.

Awwad pointed out that the US's attempt to isolate Russia via diplomatic and economic means has largely failed over the past three years, compelling them to resort to such high-pressure tactics. "This rhetoric from the US and NATO comes against a backdrop of their awareness that the conflict with Russia is far from over. They are escalating by sending more advanced weapons targeting Moscow," Awwad remarked, in response to the latest comments by NATO.

NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, alongside US Senators, warned India, China, and Brazil of potential '100 per cent secondary sanctions' should they persist with their economic engagements with Russia in the absence of peace initiatives for Ukraine. This stance is consistent with former President Trump's recent threats of severe tariffs against countries trading with Russia, raising the stakes in international diplomacy.

