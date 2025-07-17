Deadly Clashes Erupt in Gopalganj as NCP and Awami League Collide
Violent confrontations between law enforcement and Awami League supporters left four dead and dozens injured in Gopalganj. The clashes followed a National Citizen Party rally opposed by the Awami League, leading to chaos and a government-imposed curfew. Political tensions continue to rise amid widespread condemnation of the violence.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a surge of violence that claimed the lives of at least four individuals, Gopalganj became the epicenter of turmoil as Awami League supporters clashed with law enforcement and National Citizen Party (NCP) attendees. The tension followed an NCP rally, sparking deadly confrontations between conflicting groups.
The turmoil unfolded when Awami League activists obstructed the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road by felling trees and igniting a government vehicle. The situation escalated as NCP leaders were attacked after departing the rally in Chowrangi, resulting in numerous injuries, as reported by The Daily Star.
In response, the government imposed a curfew and postponed local examinations to restore order. Eyewitnesses reported police forces opening fire on protesters in some areas. Calls for justice and condemnation of the violence echoed from political factions, with authorities promising accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopalganj
- Awami League
- NCP
- clashes
- violence
- rally
- curfew
- political tensions
- Bangladesh
- Dipto
ALSO READ
Daughter of assassinated civil rights leader sees painful echoes of political violence in America
Bengal: Terminated 'eligible' teachers rally against re-exams, demand release of OMR sheets
Rapist of 9-yr-old convicted; first conviction in CBI-probed Bengal post-poll violence cases
Haitian capital ‘paralysed and isolated’ by gang violence, Security Council hears
Minority people hold rally in Odisha’s Malkangiri, demand action against attackers