Deadly Clashes Erupt in Gopalganj as NCP and Awami League Collide

Violent confrontations between law enforcement and Awami League supporters left four dead and dozens injured in Gopalganj. The clashes followed a National Citizen Party rally opposed by the Awami League, leading to chaos and a government-imposed curfew. Political tensions continue to rise amid widespread condemnation of the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:43 IST
File image of a protest in Bangladesh (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a surge of violence that claimed the lives of at least four individuals, Gopalganj became the epicenter of turmoil as Awami League supporters clashed with law enforcement and National Citizen Party (NCP) attendees. The tension followed an NCP rally, sparking deadly confrontations between conflicting groups.

The turmoil unfolded when Awami League activists obstructed the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road by felling trees and igniting a government vehicle. The situation escalated as NCP leaders were attacked after departing the rally in Chowrangi, resulting in numerous injuries, as reported by The Daily Star.

In response, the government imposed a curfew and postponed local examinations to restore order. Eyewitnesses reported police forces opening fire on protesters in some areas. Calls for justice and condemnation of the violence echoed from political factions, with authorities promising accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

