Deadly Clashes Erupt in Gopalganj as NCP and Awami League Collide

In a surge of violence that claimed the lives of at least four individuals, Gopalganj became the epicenter of turmoil as Awami League supporters clashed with law enforcement and National Citizen Party (NCP) attendees. The tension followed an NCP rally, sparking deadly confrontations between conflicting groups.

The turmoil unfolded when Awami League activists obstructed the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road by felling trees and igniting a government vehicle. The situation escalated as NCP leaders were attacked after departing the rally in Chowrangi, resulting in numerous injuries, as reported by The Daily Star.

In response, the government imposed a curfew and postponed local examinations to restore order. Eyewitnesses reported police forces opening fire on protesters in some areas. Calls for justice and condemnation of the violence echoed from political factions, with authorities promising accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)