Left Menu

Veteran Diplomat Sandhu Takes Helm at US-India Strategic Partnership

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a seasoned Indian diplomat, joins the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum as an Advisor and Chairman of its Geopolitical Institute. With nearly 40 years of diplomatic experience, Sandhu aims to bolster strategic initiatives, focusing on economic corridors and multilateral collaborations like the Quad and I2U2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:36 IST
Veteran Diplomat Sandhu Takes Helm at US-India Strategic Partnership
Former Indian Ambassador to the United States and BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as an Advisor to the Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and will lead its Geopolitical Institute, the organization announced. Sandhu, a former Indian envoy to Washington with nearly 40 years of experience, brings his extensive expertise to his new role.

In this capacity, Sandhu is set to advance USISPF's strategic objectives across key initiatives including the India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC), the Indo-Pacific Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), and the I2U2 partnership involving India, Israel, USA, and UAE. His appointment follows a decorated diplomatic career, which concluded in February 2024 and featured notable milestones in US-India relations.

USISPF highlighted Sandhu's pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties across various sectors such as defense, technology, and trade, pointing to historic visits by Indian and US leaders as testament to strengthened cooperation. As Sandhu steps into this new capacity, he aims to further deepen strategic connections between the nations amidst an evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025