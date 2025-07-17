Veteran Diplomat Sandhu Takes Helm at US-India Strategic Partnership

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as an Advisor to the Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and will lead its Geopolitical Institute, the organization announced. Sandhu, a former Indian envoy to Washington with nearly 40 years of experience, brings his extensive expertise to his new role.

In this capacity, Sandhu is set to advance USISPF's strategic objectives across key initiatives including the India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC), the Indo-Pacific Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), and the I2U2 partnership involving India, Israel, USA, and UAE. His appointment follows a decorated diplomatic career, which concluded in February 2024 and featured notable milestones in US-India relations.

USISPF highlighted Sandhu's pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties across various sectors such as defense, technology, and trade, pointing to historic visits by Indian and US leaders as testament to strengthened cooperation. As Sandhu steps into this new capacity, he aims to further deepen strategic connections between the nations amidst an evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)