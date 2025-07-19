Afghanistan's New Polio Vaccination Campaign Set to Protect Millions of Children

Afghanistan is preparing to roll out a pivotal nationwide polio vaccination campaign on July 20, aimed at vaccinating all children under the age of five against the crippling virus. As per reports by the Afghanistan Polio-Free Organization, the initiative will span multiple provinces, involving the administration of Vitamin A supplements alongside oral polio vaccines to boost immunity against a range of diseases.

The organization has urged families to ensure no child is excluded, emphasizing the crucial role of parents and guardians. In collaboration with health teams, they are calling for full community participation. For detailed information about the campaign, citizens can access the free helpline at 141, according to official statements.

Polio, a highly contagious virus mostly affecting children, can lead to severe health consequences including irreversible paralysis in rare cases. Currently, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries worldwide where polio remains endemic. Eradication campaigns are therefore critical to shielding Afghan children from lifelong disabilities, and public cooperation is deemed essential for the campaign's success.

Japan, in partnership with UNICEF and JICA, is supporting these efforts by providing $5 million to enhance polio eradication initiatives and expand immunization programs throughout Afghanistan's 34 provinces. This 12-month collaboration aims to reach over 13 million children, underscoring Japan's commitment to Afghanistan's health sector and the global goal of ending polio transmission.

UNICEF highlighted that while some progress has been made, major immunity gaps persist, notably among children in hard-to-reach or conflict-affected areas. Recent polio cases in 2023 exposed these vulnerabilities, despite advancements in vaccine coverage and cold chain logistics, necessitating urgent measures to close these gaps and advance towards a polio-free future.

(With inputs from agencies.)