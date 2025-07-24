UK-India Partnership Elevates Education as Core Pillar Amid Landmark Trade Deal

The United Kingdom and India have moved education to the forefront of their bilateral relationship, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK marked the unveiling of a renewed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The British Council highlighted the alignment with India's National Education Policy 2020, emphasizing increased cooperation in education.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director at British Council India, noted that the strategic alignment offers a robust institutional framework for deeper collaboration in international education initiatives. This move coincides with a historic UK-India trade agreement set to create thousands of jobs, boosting economic growth for both nations.

Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed the trade deal, projected to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion. The UK-India Vision 2035 was also launched, targeting ongoing collaboration across diverse sectors, promising lower tariffs for both countries' consumers and advancing educational exchanges on a global scale.

