Left Menu

Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: Children Facing Dire Malnutrition

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with one in five children malnourished. UNRWA reports widespread hunger, especially among children, as humanitarian supplies remain stuck in Jordan and Egypt. The collapsing humanitarian system underscores the urgent need for unrestricted aid to alleviate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:38 IST
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: Children Facing Dire Malnutrition
One in every five children in Gaza suffers from malnutrition: UNRWA (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating, with alarming reports indicating that one in every five children suffers from malnutrition. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has observed a dramatic rise in cases, spotlighting the dire conditions faced by the enclave's youngest residents.

Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, noted the severe state of health among children, many of whom are severely underweight and at risk of death without immediate medical intervention. Tragically, more than 100 people, predominantly children, have already succumbed to starvation. Parents, debilitated by hunger, are unable to care for their children or adhere to medical guidelines.

The situation is dire not only for the residents but also for the healthcare workers on the ground. UNRWA's frontline health staff are reported to be surviving on minimal sustenance, often just a small portion of lentils daily. This has resulted in numerous workers fainting due to starvation. Lazzarini urges humanitarian partners to facilitate the delivery of much-needed food and medical supplies currently stranded in Jordan and Egypt without restrictions.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025