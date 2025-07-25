Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: Children Facing Dire Malnutrition

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating, with alarming reports indicating that one in every five children suffers from malnutrition. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has observed a dramatic rise in cases, spotlighting the dire conditions faced by the enclave's youngest residents.

Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, noted the severe state of health among children, many of whom are severely underweight and at risk of death without immediate medical intervention. Tragically, more than 100 people, predominantly children, have already succumbed to starvation. Parents, debilitated by hunger, are unable to care for their children or adhere to medical guidelines.

The situation is dire not only for the residents but also for the healthcare workers on the ground. UNRWA's frontline health staff are reported to be surviving on minimal sustenance, often just a small portion of lentils daily. This has resulted in numerous workers fainting due to starvation. Lazzarini urges humanitarian partners to facilitate the delivery of much-needed food and medical supplies currently stranded in Jordan and Egypt without restrictions.