Karachi's Iconic Globe Faces Uncertain Future Amid BRT Development

Amid the bustling development of Karachi's Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), an iconic globe structure, known as the Islamia College Fountain, faces an uncertain future. This historic landmark, positioned between the Government Islamia Art and Commerce College and Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, symbolizes the city's educational aspirations since the 1960s.

In 2022, alarm grew over the potential dismantling of the 60-tonne structure to accommodate the new BRT line connecting Malir Cantonment to Numaish. Jinnah Town Chairman Rizwan Abdul Sami announced relocation plans in November 2024 to preserve its legacy. Despite these assurances, the globe remains neglected, accumulating dust and surrounded by unsightly construction debris.

The ongoing delays and deteriorating condition of the landmark spark a debate on the social costs of urban development. While officials acknowledge change, critics urge a respectful balance that retains cultural heritage for future generations. The structure's presence serves as a daily reminder to students of the knowledge and growth associated with these educational institutions.

